Indiana News

Indiana police to give update Monday on 2017 Delphi murders

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By The Associated Press
Published October 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
IPB News

Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation.

Indiana State Police said Friday in a statement that officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news conference but gave no indication what they would announce regarding the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The state police advisory says the news conference would include officials from State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service.

It also says law enforcement and prosecutors “will not provide a statement prior to the event.” Several Indianapolis television stations — WHTR, WXIN and WRTV — are reporting that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Associated Press
