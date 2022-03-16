© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Congressman Upton announces positive test for COVID-19

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 16, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
Congressman Fred Upton
Republican Conference
/
Creative Commons
Congressman Fred Upton

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton announced on Twitter Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The tweet said the southwestern Michigan Republican tested positive after taking a routine test.

Upton reported he was experiencing mild symptoms. He said he is vaccinated and has had his booster.

Upton will isolate for the next five days as recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

He is the latest member of the Michigan delegation to disclose a COVID infection. Most recently, U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee in January tested positive for COVID-19 in another case of a breakthrough infection.

Other members of the Michigan delegation have previously disclosed positive tests for COVID, including U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg and Bill Huizenga, both in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Tags

Michigan News Rep. Fred UptonCovid-19positive testLocal
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press