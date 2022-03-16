Congressman Upton announces positive test for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton announced on Twitter Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The tweet said the southwestern Michigan Republican tested positive after taking a routine test.

Congressman Fred Upton tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a routine test. Thankfully, Rep. Upton is fully vaccinated and boosted. He is experiencing mild symptoms. Per CDC protocol, Rep. Upton will isolate for the next five days as required. — Rep. Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) March 15, 2022

Upton reported he was experiencing mild symptoms. He said he is vaccinated and has had his booster.

Upton will isolate for the next five days as recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

He is the latest member of the Michigan delegation to disclose a COVID infection. Most recently, U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee in January tested positive for COVID-19 in another case of a breakthrough infection.

Other members of the Michigan delegation have previously disclosed positive tests for COVID, including U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg and Bill Huizenga, both in 2020.

