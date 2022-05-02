Report: A majority of Michigan has access to recycling services

An overwhelming majority of Michigan’s residents have access to at least some form of recycling in the state.

That’s according to a new report from the University of Michigan.

Across Michigan, most residents have access to drop-off facilities, curbside recycling and or hazardous waste collection.

The report found that most local governments said that cost, lack of infrastructure and lack of staffing were the biggest complaints. Many jurisdictions also wanted regional partnerships.

Debra Horner is one of the authors behind the report.

"It’s not so much that there’s a lack of interest or a lack of enthusiasm for recycling out there," she said.

Horner says there is support for recycling in urban, rural, large and small communities across the state.

Horner said the report shows there’s an opportunity for more outreach from state and local officials.

"In order to improve or expand recycling, additional funding (73%) and additional local or regional partnerships (64%) were the most frequently cited resources needed by jurisdictions that currently have recycling services available," the report said.

