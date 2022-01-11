-
Two-thirds of Elkhart County’s drop-off recycling sites are set to close at the end of the year. That’s as the county nearly doubles its spending on…
A new study commissioned for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management shows more recycling could spur economic growth in the state. In 2019,…
If you live in St. Joseph County and see a group of people going through your recycling bin, don’t panic – they’re part of a new program meant to keep…
Increasing recycling in Indiana could help manufacturing businesses expand and create jobs in the state. That was one takeaway from the Indiana Recycling…
Starting October 5th, grocery stores and other retailers with bottle-and-can collection machines will have to resume taking returnables. Retailers without…
The state wants to know where recycling could use a boost in Indiana. The Department of Environmental Management plans to conduct a statewide recycling…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Load up the trunks! Michigan residents who have been burdened for weeks with bottles and cans can return them again to stores,…
St. Joseph County has approved a contract for curbside recycling for the next ten years. The new contract is with Borden, same as the last one. But the…