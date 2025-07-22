Goshen closes public recycling site after persistent illegal dumping

The city of Goshen has indefinitely closed its only public recycling drop-off site after repeated illegal dumping and rising cleanup costs.

The site, located at 802 N. Indiana Ave., had become a last-resort option for many Elkhart County residents after other public drop-off locations closed. But city staff say the site quickly turned into a health hazard, with discarded mattresses, pool liners, household garbage, and even dead chickens, routinely left outside the bins.

“City staff has undergone Herculean efforts to keep this facility operating for the broader community,” Mayor Gina Leichty said in a statement. “But if it isn’t used correctly and we must provide ongoing staffing to prevent illegal dumping, we cannot afford to reopen.”

The city says it installed surveillance cameras, issued 34 citations, adopted formal usage rules, and erected a perimeter fence to control the site. Fines for illegal dumping were raised from $500 to $2,500 in an effort to deter repeat offenses. But the problems continued.

The recycling center opened in 2023 to serve businesses and county residents with Goshen addresses who do not receive curbside pickup. Since 2022, Goshen residents within city limits have received biweekly curbside recycling through a contract with Borden Waste-Away.

City leaders say they're still evaluating the long-term feasibility of the program. The closure comes amid anticipated cuts to the city’s general fund, driven in part by revenue losses tied to Indiana’s Senate Bill 1.

The city declined to be interviewed at this time but said more information would be shared after internal discussions are complete.

For more background and updates, visit goshenindiana.org.