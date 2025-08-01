Goshen facing challenges in reopening recycling site

Goshen’s recycling drop-off site remains closed, while city officials try to find a cost-effective solution to illegal dumping. The city closed the site on Indiana Avenue in July, citing a large amount of garbage.

Mayor Gina Leichty says increased fines haven’t stopped people from dumping, and reviewing the footage from new security cameras and issuing tickets is too time-consuming. “The only feasible management tool that we can see would be to provide staffing all the time when it’s open, and that is simply financially impossible for the city,” Leichty told the city council Monday.

She said officials have also been exploring the idea of moving recycling drop-off to the Goshen Environmental Center or adding a gate to the current site. Either site would have to be reconfigured, which would also come with a cost.

“We’re looking at what options are available to us, but for the time being, we don’t plan on opening in the near future until we are able to find an alternative solution,” Leichty said.

The issue was raised by a resident during Monday’s council meeting.

Leichty believes Goshen’s recycling site was the last remaining drop-off facility in Elkhart County. Goshen offers curbside pickup to residents within the city limits.