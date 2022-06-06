Goshen creating citywide curbside recycling program

The city of Goshen announced Monday that it plans to create a citywide curbside recycling program this August.

In a news release, the city says it has entered into a contract with Borden Waste-Away Service to provide 96-gallon recycling bins for all city homes and apartment buildings with four or less units.

Recyclables will be picked up every two weeks. Goshen officials say the change provides an incentive to decrease trash generation — saving the city money while also benefiting the environment.

According to the release, Goshen’s trash costs have risen from $800,000 in 2016 to a projected $1.6 million in 2022. Household trash also increased from 1,774 pounds per year in 2014 to 2,340 pounds per year in 2021.

“It is always exciting when you can add additional services to our community all while helping to build a more sustainable budget and benefitting our environment,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said in the release. “I encourage City residents to take full advantage of this new service and help us divert solid waste from the landfill.”

At the same time, Goshen is getting rid of unlimited trash removal services. All other trash will need to be placed in a separate 96-gallon bin, which will be picked up every week.

Additional fees will apply for removal of large items and electronic waste. Residents will not have to pay to use the basic trash and recycling collection services.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.