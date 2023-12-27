Elkhart environmental office urges recycling of holiday waste

If you’re like many American families, you probably have some extra waste after opening all those presents.

Before you start feeling guilty for tossing that Styrofoam into the trash because it’s not usually recyclable, and it will never, ever, biodegrade, you have an Earth-friendly option in Elkhart.

Tri-Power Recycling, 1240 Anderson Street, will take your cardboard and Styrofoam during regular business hours, says Jeff Zavatsky, director of the city of Elkhart’s Environmental Center.

Zavatsky says it’s especially important for individuals to take more initiative to recycle after this

Christmas since the Elkhart County Solid Waste District removed recycling drop-off sites because too many people were dumping trash instead of recyclables there.

And for the third year, Zavatsky says his office is again offering recycling of Christmas lights. Those can be dropped off through January at 1717 E. Lusher Avenue.

"A lot of people find out, as they're putting holiday lights up or taking them down, some might be damaged or old or maybe they want to replace these with some of the higher-efficiency LED lights," Zavatsky says. "It's just one more thing that does not have to go to the landfill, and can be repurposed and recycled."