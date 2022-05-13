© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

New law allows service animals in training into public spaces

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published May 13, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT
Dee-O-Gee is a working dog. She's being raised for Leader Dogs for the Blind, a guide dog training school based in Rochester Hills, Mich.
Sean Smith
/
NASA
Dee-O-Gee is a working dog. She's being raised for Leader Dogs for the Blind, a guide dog training school based in Rochester Hills, Mich.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a law Thursday that allow handlers to bring service dogs in training into more public spaces.

The legislation was sponsored by Republican state Representative Tommy Brann, who said he introduced the bills at the request of a training program. Brann says his family’s restaurant already welcomes service animals.

“It’s good for the dog who’s going to be a loving companion of the person that they’re helping, and I think it will actually be better trained,” he said.

The law requires animals in training to remain in a leash or harness. It also allows businesses to ask a trainer to leave, but only if their animal is out of control or not housebroken.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Tags

Michigan News Localservice animalsGov. Gretchen Whitmer
Rick Pluta | MPRN