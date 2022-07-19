© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Michigan gasoline prices are tumbling, but for how long?

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published July 19, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio

Gasoline prices continue to tumble in Michigan.

AAA Michigan reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.63. The price is down 18 cents in the past week and 60 cents down from the peak earlier this year.

But AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland warns prices may rise again.

“As long as crude oil prices continue to slide, we can expect prices to slide,” said Woodland. “But if crude oil prices go the other direction, along with an increase in demand, pricing could possibly change.”

Since prices at the pump may vary by 30 to 40 cents, Woodland said Michigan motorists should shop around.

GasBuddy.com reports there are some places in Michigan where motorists can buy gas for less than four dollars a gallon.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Tags

Michigan News Localgas prices
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting. During his two and a half decades in broadcasting, Steve has won numerous awards, including accolades from the Associated Press and Radio and Television News Directors Association. Away from the broadcast booth, Steve is an avid reader and movie fanatic. Q&A
See stories by Steve Carmody