Michigan gasoline prices are tumbling, but for how long?

Gasoline prices continue to tumble in Michigan.

AAA Michigan reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.63. The price is down 18 cents in the past week and 60 cents down from the peak earlier this year.

But AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland warns prices may rise again.

“As long as crude oil prices continue to slide, we can expect prices to slide,” said Woodland. “But if crude oil prices go the other direction, along with an increase in demand, pricing could possibly change.”

Since prices at the pump may vary by 30 to 40 cents, Woodland said Michigan motorists should shop around.

GasBuddy.com reports there are some places in Michigan where motorists can buy gas for less than four dollars a gallon.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.