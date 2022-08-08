MI Sens praise Inflation Reduction Act; GOP says it "will only make a tough situation already worse"

Michigan’s two U.S. Senators praised the Senate's passage of a bill they claim would help curb inflation.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed in the Senate Sunday would address climate change, reduce some prescription drug costs and increase taxes on big corporations.

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said the bill would not only reduce inflation, it would mean jobs.

“Overall the bill is estimated to create 9 million jobs. And we know that thousands of those will be coming to Michigan,” said Stabenow.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) said Michiganders could feel the effects of this legislation soon.

“This will save money for Michiganders immediately, within the next few months,” said Peters, “This is a significant development to bring down costs for folks all across our state.”

Senate Democrats swatted down some three dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation. Among other things, Republican senators objected to major new taxes on big corporations in the legislation.

The Michigan Republican Party also criticized the legislation.

“The Democrat inflation bill passed in Washington will only make a tough situation already worse, as if things weren’t already hanging on by a thread in Michigan,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan GOP deputy chief of staff and communications director.

The bill is expected to pass the Democrat-controlled U.S. House later this week.

