Aha with Alastair (and David)

In this episode of Aha with Alastair, South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis talks with guest conductor David Lockington about this weekend's Jack M. Champagne Masterworks concert with a water theme.

Do you want to flow upstream with us, aquacise your senses and dry your water-logged ears?

Then come set sail and saturate your souls with a flood of music inspired by both fresh water and salt water composed by Wagner, Smetana, Debussy, as well as the St. Joseph River Suite by Marvin Curtis and Bryan Edington.