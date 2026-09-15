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Aha! With Alastair

Aha with Alastair, Ep. 30: Stauss + Elgar

Published September 15, 2026 at 3:14 PM EDT
Aha with Alastair, Ep. 30: Stauss + Elgar

Conductor Alastair Willis discusses Strauss + Elgar, which is part of the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series on  September 26, 2026.    

Kodály’s Dances of Galánta launches the program with rhythmic bite and radiant color, followed by Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1. Elgar’s Enigma Variations concludes with sharply etched musical portraits and a commanding orchestral finish.
ZOLTÁN KODÁLYDances of Galánta

RICHARD STRAUSS Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 11

EDWARD ELGAR Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36, “Enigma”

Aha! With Alastair
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