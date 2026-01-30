Michiana Matters EP4 - Week of 1/26/2026

This week on Michiana Matters...We'll talk about the week of bone-chilling cold weather, a well-known hopeful hopes to face the incumbent in the race for St. Joseph County commissioner, another study about discipline of black students at South Bend Schools, and Goshen Health has a new owner. Plus, there's an Indiana Statehouse update, a Train Story of The Week, a new childcare choice for parents who work in downtown South Bend and a local charity event that raises big bucks for people who are food insecure. It's Girl Scout Cookie time! We share our faves and more!