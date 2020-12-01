Activists Push Against Gerrymandering By Indiana's GOP-Dominated Legislature

Credit Brandon Smith/IPB News

UNDATED (AP) — A coalition of activist groups is making a new push against what it called partisan gerrymandering by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature. Coalition leaders said Monday they would form a citizens commission that will hold virtual town hall meetings and propose new voting districts to the General Assembly before lawmakers approve new congressional and legislative district maps next year using 2020 Census information. The coalition of some 25 groups, including Common Cause Indiana, the NAACP and the League of Women Voters, said they hoped public pressure would force Republicans not to draw new voting districts behind closed doors.

