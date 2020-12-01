Activists Push Against Gerrymandering By Indiana's GOP-Dominated Legislature

BREAKING: The Supreme Court of the United States says that federal courts do NOT have a role in partisan gerrymandering cases.

Michigan currently has appealed a federal court's decision to the Supreme Court disputing claims that a Republican-led Legislature previously drew Michigan's district lines to their party's advantage.

The lower court ordered the state Legislature and governor to agree on new lines for certain districts for 20-20.

This decision will likely end that lawsuit - leaving Michigan's lines exactly how they are for the next election.