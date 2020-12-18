Another Local Indiana Newspaper Will End Its Print Edition

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana newspaper that has been publishing since 1884 is ending its print edition. The Chesterton Tribune said it deeply regrets the move. The paper noted the decline in print publications and the economic impact of COVID-19. The Tribune says the last print edition will be on Dec. 30. Until that time, the Tribune says it will "cover local news as if there was no tomorrow." The future of the website is being discussed. Arthur Bowser, the owner of Chesterton Realty, first published the paper in 1884.