AP: Barrett Was Trustee At Private School With Anti-Gay Policies

By Associated Press 4 hours ago

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee give their opening statements in her confirmation hearing.
Credit STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL / GETTY IMAGES

UNDATED (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents and made it plain that openly gay and lesbian teachers weren’t welcome in the classroom. The policies that discriminated against LGBTQ people and their children were in place for years at Trinity Schools Inc., which is affiliated with the insular community People of Praise. The Associated Press spoke with more than two dozen people who said the community’s teachings have been consistent for decades, holding that homosexuality is an abomination against God, sex should occur only within marriage, and marriage should only be between a man and a woman.

Editor's note: Trinity School at Greenlawn is among WVPE's financial supporters.

