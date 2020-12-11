Ball State To Offer Weekday “Study Days” Instead Of Spring Break To Students

By Stephanie Wiechmann 19 minutes ago

Credit Ball State University on Facebook

Ball State University wants to give students a break during the spring semester.  But with COVID-19’s spread, many schools have canceled a traditional spring break.  As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, Ball State has come up with another solution.

Ball State University students will return to campus on January 19. And instead of a week-long spring break where students could travel – potentially spreading or contracting COVID-19 – the university is offering three “study days” throughout the semester.

As Provost Susana Rivera-Mills explains, the days are intended as a “mental break.”

“We do not expect academic activities to introduce new materials, have exams on that day, or have assignments due on those days.”

Read More: Ball State Requires COVID Test For Students To Return In January

The days will be spaced out – February 24, March 23, April 14 – and in the middle of the week, so students receive a break but are discouraged from traveling.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise alarmingly in the state and nation, Ball State is planning 23 percent more online classes than a typical semester.  And officials say the school is ready to go to online-only learning again if national health officials recommend the move.

Tags: 
Ball State
spring break
study days
2021
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

ND Announces Spring 2021 Semester Won't Start Until Feb. 3

By Diane Daniels Sep 23, 2020

Today Notre Dame announced that it won't begin in-person classes for the spring semester until Feb. 3. 

Ball State Requires COVID Test For Students To Return In January

By Stephanie Wiechmann Nov 16, 2020
(Photo: Ball State University on Facebook)

Ball State University will require students be tested for COVID-19 when they return in January for the spring semester.

Several schools like Indiana University and Purdue required students arriving on campus this past fall to be tested for coronavirus.  But Ball State was not one of them.  Instead, it allowed students to “self-certify” they had tested negative or quarantined safely before moving to Muncie.