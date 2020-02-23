Buttigieg Questions 3rd Place Finish In Nevada, Cites Errors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pete Buttigieg's campaign has questioned his third-place finish in Nevada's caucuses and called for the state's Democratic party to release a more detailed breakdown of votes and address reports of more than 200 problems allocating votes in Saturday's caucuses.

In a letter sent to the Nevada State Democratic Party late Saturday night and provided to The Associated Press on Sunday, the Buttigieg campaign said the process of integrating four days of early voting into in-person caucuses held Saturday was "plagued with errors and inconsistencies."

The Nevada Democratic Party says it is not going to release a more detailed breakdown than originally planned and appeared to invite Buttigieg's campaign to seek a recount if it wants to challenge results.