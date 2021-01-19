City Of South Bend And South Bend Cubs Extend Stadium Agreement For Next 20 Years

The President of the South Bend Cubs has announced a major extension of the stadium agreement between the city and the team until the year 2041.

(You can read the release below.)

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (January 19, 2021) — Tonight, the South Bend Park Board unanimously approved an extension to the existing Use Operations and Management Agreement with the South Bend Cubs. The agreement amends and restates the previous agreement signed in 2011. This extension will preserve the 33-year arrangement between the City of South Bend and the South Bend Cubs until the year 2041.

“This is a win for the team and for the city,” said Aaron Perri, Executive Director, City of South Bend Venues, Parks & Arts. “The partnership between the ballclub and the city will continue to be phenomenal for another twenty years.”

The new agreement is particularly noteworthy because Major League Baseball (MLB) has extended invitations to 120 of the current 160 affiliated clubs to continue their relationship with Major League Teams. What is even more impressive is South Bend has been invited to move up to High-A status – which means more talented players and a higher caliber of play on the field.

“Four Winds Field, which was built 33 years ago, is still one of the best in the country for minor league baseball,” added Andrew Berlin, Chairman and Owner of the South Bend Cubs. “The city and the team have both worked hard to keep it that way over the years. It is one of the principal reasons we will continue our wonderful relationship with the Chicago Cubs.”

“A recent study using AECOM Research & Development’s formulas, shows that professional baseball contributes roughly $25 million a year in direct and induced economic impact to the region,” added Perri. “The team is both a draw to the region and a valuable financial asset.”