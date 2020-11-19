Elkhart County Opening COVID-19 Call Center

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago

Credit Elkhart Co. Health Dept.

Elkhart County has reopened its COVID-19 Call Center one day after being designated in the "red" by the Indiana State Dept.of Health. 

The county is also opening up an online concern form that people with complaints can fill out about COVID-19 precautions at businesses, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, events and gatherings.

You can find that form here. 

Today at 12:01am new public heatlh orders kicked in that were issued by the Elkhart County Health Dept. 

Many of the action items in the order appear to mimic language already put in place by the state for counties designated as red.

A face mask mandate is outlined with information that includes an incremental enforcement structure that starts with a written warning and could escalate up to having  the health department issue an order to close a business or issue a penalty of up to $2,500. Within the face mask mandate is a page worth of exceptions as to when a mask is not required.

A mitigation directive addressing the size of gatherings was also issued that contains a similar enforcement structure.

Tags: 
call center
Covid-19
Elkhart County
concern form
Local

Related Content

Elkhart Co. Health Dept. Releases New Data On Surging COVID-19, New Public Health Orders Issued

By Diane Daniels Nov 18, 2020
Elkhart Co. Health Dept.

NEW: Elkhart County's Health Officer has issued new public health orders as the county was given a "red" designation by the Indiana State Dept. of Health due to rising COVID-19 rates. Many of the action items in the order appear to mimic language already put in place by the state for counties designated as red.

A face mask mandate is outlined with information that includes an incremental enforcement structure that starts with a written warning and could escalate up to having  the health department issue an order to close a business or issue a penalty of up to $2,500. Within the face mask mandate is a page worth of exceptions as to when a mask is not required.

A mitigation directive addressing the size of gatherings was also issued that contains a similar enforcement structure. 

The orders go into effect at 12:01am on Wed., Nov. 19, 2020. 

Read more about the face mask mandate here. 

Read more about the mitigation directive here. 

Read Dr. Mertz's media release here.

City And County Offices In South Bend And St. Joseph County Limiting Access Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago

South Bend City offices and St. Joseph County offices in the County-City Building and the Courthouse will be restricting access starting next week through the end of 2020 due to COVID-19.