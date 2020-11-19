Elkhart County Opening COVID-19 Call Center

Elkhart County has reopened its COVID-19 Call Center one day after being designated in the "red" by the Indiana State Dept.of Health.

The county is also opening up an online concern form that people with complaints can fill out about COVID-19 precautions at businesses, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, events and gatherings.

You can find that form here.

Today at 12:01am new public heatlh orders kicked in that were issued by the Elkhart County Health Dept.

Many of the action items in the order appear to mimic language already put in place by the state for counties designated as red.

A face mask mandate is outlined with information that includes an incremental enforcement structure that starts with a written warning and could escalate up to having the health department issue an order to close a business or issue a penalty of up to $2,500. Within the face mask mandate is a page worth of exceptions as to when a mask is not required.

A mitigation directive addressing the size of gatherings was also issued that contains a similar enforcement structure.