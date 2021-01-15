Elkhart County Teen Sentenced To 63 Years For Murder

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A teenager who was 13 when accused of killing another youth in northern Indiana was sentenced Thursday to 63 years in prison. Alphonso James III, now 16, was convicted of murder in the death of 18-year-old Jaren Minies in Elkhart last September. Minies was shot multiple times during a dispute over a gun, money and a video game system. Elkhart Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno found James guilty in a bench trial last year. Christofeno sentenced James on Thursday to the 55-year advisory prison term for murder plus eight years for aggravating circumstances.