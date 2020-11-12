Elkhart's Lerner Cancels All Remaining Events At The Theatre Through The End Of 2020

Elkhart’s Lerner Theate aennounced late Thursday afternoon that they would cancel all remaining events at the facility through the end of the year. In a statement posted on their Facebook page, officials said that, while The Lerner Theatre’s events can be considered commercial or special events under Governor Holcomb’s new COVID-19 restriction guidelines, the Lerner Management and Governing Board made the decision to cancel all remaining events through the end of 2020.

The statement quoted Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson as saying “We greatly appreciate this difficult decision made by The Lerner and the Crystal Ballroom.

Throughout this crisis, we have made extraordinary sacrifices for the sake of public health, and this decision is no different. We thank our community for their understanding and their flexibility. We encourage everyone to keep up their mitigation steps so we can enjoy the Lerner once again in 2021.”

The theater will be communicating with ticket holders for upcoming shows.