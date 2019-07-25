Fort Wayne-South Bend Bishop Named In Lawsuit

The Bishop of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese has been named in a lawsuit against the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Diocese.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades currently serves as the Bishop in the South Bend/Fort Wayne.

He was the Bishop in Harrisburg from 2004 to 2009.

Multiple media sources report the lawsuit alleges leadership in the Harrisburg

Diocese committed conspiracy and fraud to cover up cases of sexual misconduct

by priests against children.

Thousands of cases of sexual abuse committed by Pennsylvania priests were

detailed in a grand jury report filed last year.

Dioceses across the country responded to that report by publishing allegations

that happened in their own churches. The Diocese of Fort-Wayne-South Bend

released a list of 22 priests and deacons with 74 cases of what the diocese calls

‘credible allegations.’

A list of accused priests, the parishes they served and their current location is

available at the Diocesan website.