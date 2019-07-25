Fort Wayne-South Bend Bishop Named In Lawsuit

The Bishop of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese has been named in a lawsuit against the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Diocese.
Bishop Kevin Rhoades currently serves as the Bishop in the South Bend/Fort Wayne.
He was the Bishop in Harrisburg from 2004 to 2009.
Multiple media sources report the lawsuit alleges leadership in the Harrisburg
Diocese committed conspiracy and fraud to cover up cases of sexual misconduct
by priests against children.
Thousands of cases of sexual abuse committed by Pennsylvania priests were
detailed in a grand jury report filed last year.
Dioceses across the country responded to that report by publishing allegations
that happened in their own churches. The Diocese of Fort-Wayne-South Bend
released a list of 22 priests and deacons with 74 cases of what the diocese calls
‘credible allegations.’
A list of accused priests, the parishes they served and their current location is
available at the Diocesan website.