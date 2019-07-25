Fort Wayne-South Bend Bishop Named In Lawsuit

By Jennifer Weingart 1 hour ago

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Ind., attends the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops general meeting in Baltimore Monday, Nov. 10, 2014.
Credit Steve Ruark/AP Photo

The Bishop of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese has been named in a lawsuit against the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Diocese.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades currently serves as the Bishop in the South Bend/Fort Wayne.

He was the Bishop in Harrisburg from 2004 to 2009.

Multiple media sources report the lawsuit alleges leadership in the Harrisburg
Diocese committed conspiracy and fraud to cover up cases of sexual misconduct
by priests against children.

Thousands of cases of sexual abuse committed by Pennsylvania priests were
detailed in a grand jury report filed last year.

Dioceses across the country responded to that report by publishing allegations
that happened in their own churches. The Diocese of Fort-Wayne-South Bend
released a list of 22 priests and deacons with 74 cases of what the diocese calls
‘credible allegations.’

A list of accused priests, the parishes they served and their current location is
available at the Diocesan website.

Related Content

Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese Releases List Of Credibly Accused Priests and Deacons

By Barb Anguiano Sep 18, 2018
Bishop Kevin Rhoades at a recent press conference in Fort Wayne regarding the Pennsylvania grand jury report on child sex abuse in the Catholic Church.
Rebecca Green / WBOI

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend today published the names of 18 priests and deacons credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

 

A total of 63 credible allegations are cited with individual numbers attributed to each of the accused. The list was compiled by both

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, and the Diocesan Review Board, which reviews allegations of sexual abuse.

 

Rhoades To Release Names Of Credibly Accused Priests In Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese

By Barb Anguiano Sep 17, 2018
Bishop Kevin Rhoades at a recent press conference in Fort Wayne regarding the Pennsylvania grand jury report on child sex abuse in the Catholic Church.
Rebecca Green / WBOI

Bishop Kevin Rhoades is expected to release the names of priests and deacons within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse tomorrow via the diocesan website.

Rhoades promised to release names last month during a press conference in Fort Way  ne, days after a Pennsylvania grand jury report detailed decades of child abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. Rhodes served in Harrisburg before Indiana.

 

Bishop Rhoades Cleared Of Misconduct Allegations

By Sep 13, 2018
Bishop Kevin Rhoades at a recent press conference in Fort Wayne regarding the Pennsylvania grand jury report on child sex abuse in the Catholic Church.
Rebecca Green / WBOI

 

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese has been cleared of sexual misconduct allegations by the Dauphin County, Pennsylvania district attorney.

Bishop Rhoades was accused of misconduct by the family of a man who died in 1996. The incident allegedly occurred while Rhoades was serving in the diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where numerous allegations of sexual abuse came out of a grand jury investigation last month.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades Denies Pennsylvania Misconduct Allegations

By Barb Anguiano Sep 7, 2018
Bishop Kevin Rhoades at a recent press conference in Fort Wayne regarding the Pennsylvania grand jury report on child sex abuse in the Catholic Church.
Rebecca Green / WBOI

 

A Pennsylvania prosecutor is investigating a misconduct allegation against Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The allegation is being investigated by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office and Pennsylvania ChildLine.

 