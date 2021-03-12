Four People In Michigan Won January $1.05B Mega Millions Prize

DETROIT (AP) — Four people in a suburban Detroit lottery club have won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot and will share $557 million after taxes. Officials made the announcement Friday, nearly two months after the Jan. 22 drawing. The winners chose the lump sum option, which means an immediate payment of $776 million. After taxes, it amounts to $557 million for the four. Their names weren't released. They have a lottery club in Oakland County called Wolverine FLL Club and had the single jackpot-winning ticket from that drawing. Their attorney, Kurt Panouses, says the winners plan to stay humble and “pay it forward through charitable giving” in southeastern Michigan.