Fourth "Candid Conversation" Will Address Spanish-Speaking Community

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

On Dec. 23, Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick will host a fourth “Candid Covid Conversation,” a series of online discussions with Elkhart County healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic. This week’s conversation will address the county’s Spanish-speaking community.

Weirick said the conversation will be conducted almost entirely in Spanish, with a panel of bilingual nurses to answer questions and translators for any English-speaking panelists.

“The Hispanic population, the Latino population, is instrumental in the diversity in our community, and it just is imperative we make sure that we can be as inclusive as possible,” Weirick said.

She said the messaging of this week’s conversation will be much the same as the last three: that the community needs to follow safety protocols to protect each other, especially healthcare workers.

With Christmas Eve around the corner, Weirick said it’s also a last chance to encourage people to celebrate in small groups, with plenty of masking, distancing and hand-washing.

“It’s a huge holiday for a lot of different cultures and just family traditions," Weirick said. "This is the best time of year to make sure we look out for our neighbors and just do the right thing.”

Watch the whole conversation on Webex or on YouTube.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.