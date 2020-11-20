The Friday Pitch-In

Members of the Indiana General Assembly met for Organization Day for the 2021 legislative session, and decided against a mask mandate while strongly encouraging legislators to wear masks. Gov. Holcomb picked his education secretary, and filled his new cabinet position. Today we get updates on these stories and more, plus an update on COVID-19 cases across the state.

We also talk about Indiana's Next Level Jobs program, a statewide job training initiative, as well as the impact of the pandemic on the opioid epidemic. The colder months and rising cases could keep in-person meetings from happening and increase the chances for relapse.

Plus, we get some tips on how to keep our finances in check during the holiday season.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Lauren Chapman

Digital Producer, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Justin Hicks

Workforce Development Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Darian Benson

Reporter, Side Effects Public Media

Peter Dunn “Pete The Planner”

Financial Consultant