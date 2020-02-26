Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Granger Toddler's Cruise Ship Death

FILE - This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. Police in Puerto Rico say that on Sunday, July 7, 2019, a toddler apparently slipped from her grandfather's hands and fell to her death on this cruise ship, Freedom of the Seas, while docked in Puerto Rico. The grandfather has now pleaded guilty.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who was holding his granddaughter before she fell from a cruise ship window and plunged to her death in Puerto Rico says he's agreed to a plea deal.

Salvatore Anello says he wants to "help end part of this nightmare." 

Attorney Michael Winkleman says Anello filed documents Monday in a Puerto Rico court to change his plea to guilty to a charge of negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand last July.

He says Anello won't serve time behind bars.

Investigators have said Anello was leaning out of an 11th-floor window on a Royal Caribbean Cruises ship before he picked up the toddler and she slipped from his grip.

Tags: 
Granger
Chloie Wiegand
cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Salvatore Anello
grandfather
Local

Related Content

Granger Girl's Family: 'Impossible' To Lean From Cruise Ship Window

By Associated Press Jan 23, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The parents of an Indiana girl who fell to her death from the open window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico say it was “physically impossible” for the child’s grandfather to lean out of that window, as the cruise line has alleged, just before the toddler slipped from his hands.

Cruise Line: Grandpa Leaned Out Window Before Girl's Fall

By Associated Press Jan 18, 2020
MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises says an Indiana man charged with negligent homicide in his young granddaughter’s fatal fall from a cruise ship window leaned out of that window for several seconds before he lifted the child up to it and she fell.

The cruise line’s Jan. 8 court filing comes in response to a lawsuit brought by the parents of Chloe Wiegand accusing Royal Caribbean of negligence in her fatal plunge from the 11th floor window in July in Puerto Rico.

Granger Parents Of Girl Who Fell To Her Death Sue Cruise Company

By Associated Press Dec 11, 2019
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana parents of a toddler who plunged through an open widow on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico have filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises.

They accuse the company of negligence in Chloe Wiegand's death by allowing a window to be opened last July.

Chloe would have turned 2 years old this week.

The girl's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, has been charged in Puerto Rico with negligent homicide.

He insists he's colorblind and didn't know the 11th floor window was open.

Man Charged In Toddler’s Cruise Ship Death Watched Her Fall

By Associated Press Nov 26, 2019
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man charged with negligent homicide in his granddaughter’s fatal plunge from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico insists that he didn’t realize an 11th-floor window was open before the 18-month-old fell to her death in July.