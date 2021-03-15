Indiana Democrats Prepare To Elect New State Party Chair March 20

By Brandon Smith 46 minutes ago

Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody announced after the 2020 elections he would not run for a third term leading the state party.
Credit (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

The Indiana Democratic Party will choose a new state chair on March 20, as current head John Zody steps down after eight years at the helm.

But what, exactly, is the state chair of a political party responsible for?

University of Indianapolis political scientist Laura Wilson said state party chair is a difficult but vital position. Most people experience their influence primarily through elections: state party chairs help identify and recruit candidates. And Wilson said they also direct money.

“You only have so many resources, so where that money goes – even in terms of where the talent, where you’re encouraging people to hire … they’re influential in the organization of campaigns themselves,” Wilson said.

Wilson said becoming the new chair of Indiana Democrats will bring both great pressure and opportunity for a party that is struggling to maintain relevance statewide.

“They need to be able to provide a new focus," Wilson said. "A lot of the messaging that the Democratic candidates have had recently hasn’t been resonating with Hoosier voters … probably also mobilizing people and motivating them.”

There are three candidates for state Democratic Party chair – Trish Whitcomb, Mike Schmuhl and Tom Wallace.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
state party chair
Democrats
Indiana
John Zody
Local
Mike Schmuhl
Trish Whitcomb
Tom Wallace

Related Content

Indiana House, Senate Democrats Unveil 2021 Agendas

By Brandon Smith Jan 6, 2021
(Brandon Smith/IPB News)

House and Senate Democrats' 2021 legislative agendas are focused on issues that they say the pandemic showed to be incredibly urgent.