Indiana opens applications for second round of state learning recovery funds

Indiana is once again accepting grant applications from community groups and schools, targeted at catch-up programs for students who fell behind academically because of COVID-19.

State lawmakers approved $150 million for the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program earlier this year, with the goal to fund out-of-school programs helping students make up for lost learning time during the pandemic – the 2021-22 school year is the third one disrupted by COVID-19.

The state distributed more than $122 million for the first round of recipients this summer. Groups received grant money to provide services like new after-school tutoring, and expand existing programs aimed at improving students' reading and math skills.

More than $101 million of the first-round funding will support academic support programs until 2023, with most of the multi-year awards going to non-profits or other community-based organizations.

There's not as much funding available for the second round of grant awards – the state has a total of $27.5 million left for the program.

Applications close Nov. 28, and more information about the grant application requirements can be found on the department's website.

