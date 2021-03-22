Indiana Pushes Back State Tax Filing Deadline To Conform With Federal Tax Deadline

Indiana will delay its state tax filing deadline to conform with delays announced earlier for federal income tax filing.

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has signed Executive Order 21-07 to align the state of Indiana with the federal government and delay state individual income tax filings and payments from April 15 to May 17. Last week, the U.S. Treasury extended the deadline to file and pay federal individual income tax until May 17.

The executive order also extends temporary licensing of health care workers for 90 days, allowing individuals who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license. This order applies to retired health care professionals, certain health care students and out-of-state health care professionals.

Health care professionals who are granted a temporary license to provide health care services in the state in response to this public health emergency must register with the Professional Licensing Agency via their website at www.in.gov/pla and EMS professionals must register with the Department of Homeland Security at www.in.gov/dhs.

Click here to see the executive order: https://www.in.gov/gov/newsroom/executive-orders/