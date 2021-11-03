Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David announces 2022 retirement

Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David announced Wednesday he will step down in fall 2022. He is the longest-serving justice currently on the court.

David was appointed by former Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2010.

In a statement, Gov. Eric Holcomb applauded David’s “extraordinary impact” on Hoosiers.

“Giving of himself unfailingly to help others, Justice David embodies what it means to be a humble servant-leader and the legacy he is leaving is truly remarkable,” Holcomb said.

An announcement from the court said his wife, Catheryne Pully, has been recalled to active duty to serve as general counsel for the Navy Reserves.

David said in a statement his service “has been nothing less than a dream come true.”

A judicial nominating commission will select finalists and Holcomb will choose the successor.

