Indiana's Response To The Pandemic

Only 16 days after reaching 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, Indiana confirmed its 6,000th case on Tuesday.

Today we learn more about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What went wrong, and what did they do well? We’ll talk about how the state’s response could be improved to mitigate the spread of the virus, and how its approach to contact tracing and statewide regulations has changed.

We talk to a public health expert to get his thoughts, and to a health reporter about what different counties across the state are doing to mitigate the spread of the virus in their communities.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Brian Dixon

Director of Public Health Informatics, Regenstrief Institute; Associate Professor of Epidemiology, IUPUI School of Public Health

Bárbara Anguiano

Health and Science Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting