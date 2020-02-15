Judge Rules On Michigan's Sex Offender Registry Challenge

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge has told state officials that the Michigan legislature needs to bring portions of its sex offender registry law into compliance with constitutional requirements.

U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland wrote Friday that his order could be effective 60 days after a final judgment is entered and that if the state does not bring the law into compliance it no longer can enforce it against people on the registry with offenses before April 12, 2011.

The ruling is part of a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of people listed on the registry. The Associated Press was awaiting a response Friday from the state Attorney General's office.