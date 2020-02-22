Local Indiana Leaders Oppose Plan That Could Pollute Water

By Associated Press 3 minutes ago

U.S. Forestry Service - Hoosier National Forest image from Facebook
Credit https://www.facebook.com/HoosierNF/photos/a.760539307338201/2516290931763021/?type=3&theater

INDIANAPOLIS — Local government officials and environmentalists oppose a project proposing to burn or harvest parts of the Hoosier National Forest because they are concerned it could contaminate the only source of drinking water for more than 140,000 people.

The U.S. Forest Service approved the Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration project last week.

Federal officials point out that projects such as this are a common means of maintaining forest health.

But critics say it could worsen existing water-quality issues in the Lake Monroe reservoir, which serves all of Monroe County.

 

Tags: 
Hoosier National Forest
Indiana
burning
logging
Local

Related Content

Official: Off-Road Vehicles Eroding Hoosier National Forest

By Associated Press Dec 17, 2019
https://www.facebook.com/HoosierNF/photos/a.760539307338201/2690553444336768/?type=3&theater

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A Hoosier National Forest official says the illegal use of off-road vehicles at the sprawling federal forest in southern Indiana is leaving behind deep tire grooves that are causing problematic erosion.

Forest supervisor Mike Chaveas says the erosion created by the all-terrain vehicles is more of a problem because the forest is a patchwork of land sandwiched between private and other public properties.

Off-road vehicles are not permitted on any roads or trails in the forest, which include campground roads.

Pockets Of Hoosier National Forest Cut Down For Wildlife Habitat

By Rebecca Thiele Jun 10, 2019

Officials with the Hoosier National Forest are drawing attention to an effort to preserve “forest openings.” These are pockets in the forest where older trees have been cut down to make way for younger trees, shrubs and grasses. 