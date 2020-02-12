Michigan State Rallies To Hire Tucker Away From Colorado

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer 47 minutes ago

Mel Tucker, Michigan State's new football coach, speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich.
Credit AP Photo/Al Goldis

Michigan State has hired coach Mel Tucker away from Colorado to lead its football program.

The Buffaloes gave Tucker a shot to run a program a little more than a year ago after he was Georgia's defensive coordinator. They were 5-7 last season. Tucker succeeds Mark Dantonio, the school's all-time winningest coach. Dantonio retired less than two weeks ago.

Tucker has ties to Michigan State, where he was on Nick Saban's staff two decades ago. He went on to work in the NFL and for major programs in college football. 

