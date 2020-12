You can expect Michigan to be a snowy place this winter. MLive.com and FarmerWeather.com chief meteorologist Mark Torregrossa says above-normal precipitation this winter is “a pretty good bet.”

He sees an active storm track coming from the southwest and curving into the Ohio Valley, saying “that’s why we think it’s going to be a fairly wet winter as far as liquid equivalent amounts of precipitation.”

Torregrossa says that the snow is likely to be accompanied by warmer temperatures, often in the 28 to 32 degree range. That would mean heavier, wet snow.