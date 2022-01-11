-
With COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opened up to all adult Hoosiers, school leaders are encouraging staff to get their shot, but it's unlikely schools will…
-
Lawmakers' efforts to expand school choice options are facing pushback from more than a hundred school corporations in Indiana, but a top lawmaker says a…
-
The U.S. Department of Education, USDOE, says spring standardized testing will continue this year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, but…
-
The Indiana Department of Health reported 345 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 11,746 confirmed deaths.…
-
Lawmakers in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly have approved legislation to provide full funding for schools operating virtually during the…
-
The limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines is causing tension as states roll out plans for who should get shots first, and school advocates in Indiana are…
-
The Michigan Legislature can put money in the state budget for religious schools and other non-public schools without violating the Michigan Constitution.…
-
Historical sites and other school field trip hotspots are offering more virtual resources for teachers to use during the pandemic, and organizers say…
-
With the upcoming legislative session rapidly approaching, lawmakers are gearing up for a series of major decisions – including how much money to send to…
-
The Indiana State Teachers Association is calling on the governor and schools to take more action as schools have reported more than 15,000 COVID-19…