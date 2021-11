Nearly 9,000 Hoosiers ages 5 to 11 receive COVID-19 vaccine in eight days

Listen to the broadcast version of the story.

About 9,000 kids ages 5-to-11 in Indiana have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — just eight days after pediatric appointments opened.

There are 608,000 5- to 11 year-olds in Indiana and about 1 percent have already received at least one dose.

This despite a technical error on the state’s online scheduling platform that caused pediatric COVID-19 appointments to be canceled this week.

READ MORE: Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for kids? Here's what you need to know

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

The pediatric dose is one-third the size of the dose for Hoosiers 12 and older. Hoosiers ages 5 to 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Parents or guardians can register their children 5 or older at OurShot.IN.gov. If you’re in need of assistance, you can call 211.

Local health care providers will soon be able to order their own supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for children directly from the federal government.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.