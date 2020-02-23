Newman Suffered Head Injury, No Internal Injuries In Crash

Ryan Newman slides down the track after he was involved in a crash on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain.
Credit AP Photo/David Graham

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but didn't disclose details.

Roush team president Steve Newmark opened a news conference before Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by reading a lengthy statement from Newman.

The 42-year-old driver from Indiana apologized for not being at the track.

He says he avoided internal organ damage and broken bones in the crash and is being treated for the head injury. There is no timetable for his return to racing.

Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford on Sunday as Newman's streak of 649 consecutive starts comes to an end.

 

