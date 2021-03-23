Osceola Dragway Closing After More Than Six Decades

OSCEOLA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana drag strip has closed its gates after more than six decades of playing host to drag races. The Osceola Dragway announced Friday in a Facebook post that it will not be opening for the 2021 season and that “after 63 years, our gates will be permanently closed.” Track officials said the coronavirus pandemic had impacted ongoing efforts that began in 2016 to sell the International Hot Rod Association-sanctioned track, which features a quarter-mile drag strip a few miles west of Elkhart. The track, which was founded in 1957, had opened for a pandemic-shortened season in 2020.