-
OSCEOLA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana drag strip has closed its gates after more than six decades of playing host to drag races. The Osceola Dragway…
-
ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana school is shutting down two days after opening after at least one staffer tested positive for COVID-19. Other…
-
The Pokagon Band of Potowatomi will close its four casinos located in Michigan and Indiana. The Four Winds Casinos in South Bend,Hartford, New Buffalo and…
-
WARREN, Mich. - Art Van announced today it has made the difficult decision to wind down operations and begin liquidation sales at all of its company owned…
-
Known for its slogan, "There’s more than corn in Indiana,” the Indiana Beach amusement and water park will not reopen this spring. The northwest Indiana…
-
According to a post on the Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm's Facebook page on Sunday, Dec. 22, the Teichman family indicated the farm is going up for sale. Bill…
-
Amish Acres in Nappanee will close after the fireworks on New Years Eve.The property has been run by the Pletcher family for more than 50 years.The family…
-
REMINDER: Last Day for Sorin's is Sunday.ORIGINAL POST:Earlier this week Notre Dame officially announced a major change coming to the dining options at…
-
Sears Holdings announced another round of store closures Tuesday and this time the location at University Park Mall in Mishawaka is on the list. Read more…
-
DETROIT (AP) — State data shows that more than 200 of Michigan's private schools have closed over the past decade.Many private school operators are…