Pride Flag Flown Outside Whitmer's Office Prompts Michigan GOP Response

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she would veto a bill to ban state buildings from flying anything other than the U.S. and Michigan flags. A Republican lawmaker proposed the measure after the gay pride flag was displayed outside Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Lansing office.

Governor Whitmer ordered two rainbow flags flown on the executive office building last month coinciding with Pride Month and a Pride march on the state Capitol. Tiffany Brown is the governor’s press secretary.

“Michigan residents deserve to be treated fairly and with respect by their government,” Brown says.

Republican State Representative Lynn Affendoulis responded with a bill that would outlaw flying anything other than official U.S. and Michigan flags at state buildings.

The Democratic governor responded with a tweet. She says the bill would be quickly vetoed if the GOP-controlled Legislature sends that bill to her desk. The bill has been assigned to the state House Government Operations Committee, but no hearing has been scheduled.