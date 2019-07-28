Pride Flag Flown Outside Whitmer's Office Prompts Michigan GOP Response

By 59 minutes ago

A gay couple holds hands, clutching a rainbow flag, during a gay pride parade Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Credit Fernando Vergara/AP Photo

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she would veto a bill to ban state buildings from flying anything other than the U.S. and Michigan flags. A Republican lawmaker proposed the measure after the gay pride flag was displayed outside Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Lansing office.

Governor Whitmer ordered two rainbow flags flown on the executive office building last month coinciding with Pride Month and a Pride march on the state Capitol. Tiffany Brown is the governor’s press secretary.

“Michigan residents deserve to be treated fairly and with respect by their government,” Brown says.

Republican State Representative Lynn Affendoulis responded with a bill that would outlaw flying anything other than official U.S. and Michigan flags at state buildings.

The Democratic governor responded with a tweet. She says the bill would be quickly vetoed if the GOP-controlled Legislature sends that bill to her desk. The bill has been assigned to the state House Government Operations Committee, but no hearing has been scheduled.

Tags: 
Local
gay pride
pride flag
Michigan
Lansing
Michigan capitol

Related Content

Michigan Flies Pride Flags On State Building For First Time

By Associated Press Jun 16, 2019
Steve Luciano/AP Photo

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Pride flags are flying on the state office building in Lansing for the first time in Michigan's history.