Razor Blades Found In Gas Pump Handles In Berrien County

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police are warning people to pay close attention while pumping gas after razor blades were found in the handle of a gas pump in southwestern Michigan. Coloma Township police Chief Wes Smigielski says a newer blade and a rusty one fell from a pump handle Monday while a customer was filling up. No one was hurt. The chief says six more blades were found atop the pump. Investigators reviewed the gas station's security footage, but they didn't immediately determine when the blades were put there.

