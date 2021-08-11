Republican Lawmakers Nix Another Round Of Statewide Hearings On Redistricting

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Republican leaders Wednesday threw cold water on calls for another round of public hearings across the state on redistricting once lawmakers unveil proposed legislative maps.

Advocates say the public should have time – at least a week or two – to look at the proposals and weigh in when lawmakers gather next month.

This year’s redistricting process was already heavily delayed because the federal government wasn’t able to send states the necessary data until now. And House Elections Committee Chair Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) said county clerks across Indiana need to know what the new district maps look like as they prepare for next year’s elections.

“To delay this any longer than it’s already been delayed could create some significant ripple effects that create significant problems for the upcoming election,” Wesco said.

READ MORE: Redistricting 101: Who Draws Indiana’s Legislative District Maps, And How

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) isn’t buying it.

“You can have at least a couple weeks of more hearings on the actual proposed maps and, I think, get things done in time for the local election officials to do what they need to do,” Pierce said.

There will likely only be one hearing each, at the Statehouse, in the House and Senate once the maps are unveiled next month.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.