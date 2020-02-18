Ryan Newman's Latest Terrifying Crash Sends Him To Hospital

Ryan Newman slides down the track after he was involved in a crash on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Newman was involved in a ghastly crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 that hospitalized him with non-life threatening injuries. Newman is a South Bend native. 

NASCAR delivered the news nearly two hours after Newman was extricated from his race car. He remains in serious condition.

The wait for the update was excruciating for fellow NASCAR drivers and fans across auto racing.

Safety crews rushed to Newman's No. 6 Ford and worked to get the 42-year-old driver out his seat. His car was on fire as it skidded to a stop.

