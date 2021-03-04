Schellinger Steps Down As Indiana Secretary Of Commerce

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation, responsible for helping get companies to locate and add more jobs in the state, will soon have a new leader.

Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger stepped down Wednesday, effective immediately.

In a letter to the IEDC Board of Directors, Schellinger said serving as Secretary of Commerce has been the “higher honor” of his life, but that it’s time for a “new day and a new leader” at the agency.

Schellinger started at the IEDC in 2015, under then-Gov. Mike Pence. The 60-year-old business leader and former Democratic candidate for governor said he believes the timing of his departure is good, arguing the “pipeline” for new jobs has never been stronger.

In a statement, Gov. Eric Holcomb called Schellinger a “great leader” and lauded IEDC’s record under his leadership. He said he’ll move quickly to name both interim and permanent successors to the position.

