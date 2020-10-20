SOS: “Help Wet and Cold." Elkhart Man Rescued From Boundary Waters In Minnesota

ELY, Minn. (AP) — An Indiana man is safe after rescuers found him cold, wet and alone in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of northern Minnesota. Authorities received a call Saturday night from an outfitter that had dropped off 34-year-old Chori Rummel, of Elkhart, Indiana, earlier for his first trip into the wilderness. The solo paddler used a handheld device to send an SOS signal, and a message stating “Help Wet and Cold.” Rescuers broke through ice to reach his campsite and bring him to safety. Rummel tells the Star Tribune his experience has not dissuaded him from trying again, “but not until June.”