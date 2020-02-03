St. Joseph County Public Library's Annual Science Alive Event To Be Held At Notre Dame

Listen to a radio version of this story.

The St. Joseph County Public Library’s annual Science Alive event is happening this weekend at Notre Dame.

It's designed to get kids engaged and excited about science. Science Alive was created by library staff and board members to address what they consider a lack of STEM education in the U.S.

This is the 27th year for the event. This year, it will be held at the University of Notre Dame because of renovations at the Library’s main branch.

Jennifer Henecke is the communications manager for SJCPL. She said there’s some benefits to holding Science Alive at Notre Dame, like having access to the digital visualization theatre.

“Those will be really special new offerings that we can have because we’re going to be in Notre Dame’s space where they have this technology. This was a great way for them to help us continue the tradition and to become more involved with one another.”

Henecke said science fuels curiosity which is important to children who are learning about the world for the first time.

Science Alive will be on Saturday, Feb. 8th from 10 to 4 pm at Notre Dame’s Jordan Hall of Science.

