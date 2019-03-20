State Lawmakers Make Gender Changes At BMV More Difficult

By Brandon Smith 1 hour ago
  • A House committee voted Wednesday to make it harder for Hoosiers to change the gender on their driver’s license at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. (Brandon Smith/IPB News)
    A House committee voted Wednesday to make it harder for Hoosiers to change the gender on their driver’s license at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. (Brandon Smith/IPB News)
    Brandon Smith

A House committee voted Wednesday to make it harder for Hoosiers to change the gender on their driver’s license at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The move comes after the BMV recently added a non-binary gender option for state IDs.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles now allows Hoosiers to list themselves as neither male nor female. Some state lawmakers want to ban that entirely. But a proposed floor amendment to do so wasn’t offered.

Instead, a House committee amended a bill to say that the BMV can no longer change someone’s gender on their ID with only a physician’s note. The person would now have to get their birth certificate changed – an act that generally requires a court order.

Rep. Holli Sullivan (R-Evansville), who authored the amendment, says she’s trying to ensure gender changes go through the proper agency.

“So, if the doctor and the applicant want to change the birth certificate to do that, that’s with the Health Department or through the court system,” Sullivan says.

Sullivan claims her amendment isn’t a reaction to the recent non-binary option offered by the BMV.

The ACLU of Indiana calls the move a “spiteful reaction to the BMV’s new policy.”

Tags: 
Bmv
Gender change
binary
Indiana

Related Content

IN BMV offers nonbinary gender option for licenses and IDs

By Diane Daniels Mar 12, 2019
Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles

(INDIANAPOLIS) - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is now offering driver's licenses and state identification cards with a nonbinary gender option for residents who don't identify as male or female. The new option was made available this month. 

BMV spokeswoman Susie Guyer says the agency decided to offer the option based on a recommendation by the American Academy of Motor Vehicle Administrators. 